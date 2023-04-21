Aishwarya Rai Celebrates 'Sweet 16th' With Abhishek With Lovey-Dovey Pic Amid Aaradhya's Court Case

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan marked their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday by sharing a heartening picture on their Instagram accounts. The couple can be seen flashing wide smiles while posing for a selfie. Sharing the post, Aishwarya wrote, “Sweet 16," followed by heart emoticons, while Abhishek wrote, “16" with an evil eye emoticon. Abhishek, too, shared the picture anc caption it, “16". Soon after they shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding was one of the most highly anticipated events in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony held at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by only close family and friends, including several high-profile Bollywood celebrities. The former Miss World looked stunning in a traditional gold Kanjeevaram saree, while Abhishek donned a white sherwani. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple has worked together in several films together including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Raavan (2010) among others.

On the work front, Aishwarya is set to star in the highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the Tamil novel by the same name, penned by author Kalki Krishnamurthy and originally released as a series in the 1950s. This marks her third collaboration with acclaimed south actor Vikram, following their successful work together in the critically acclaimed Raavan in 2010. Abhishek was last seen in a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

Advertisement

The duo was also seen visiting Aditya Chopra’s residence following the sudden demise of his mother, Pamela Chopra yesterday. They were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked in several Yash Raj Films’ movies including Mohabbatein, Thugs of Hindostan, Bunty Aur Babli and Veer-Zaara among others. Abhishek too was a part of the Dhoom series which was released under Yash Raj Films.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here