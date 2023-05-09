Aishwarya Rai Admits It 'Hurt' When She Lost Veer Zaara 'With No Explanation' in Viral Video; Watch

Aishwarya Rai lost as many as five movies following her break up, she confirmed in a video going viral. It is no secret that Aishwarya was the first choice of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte. After filming a few scenes, she was replaced by Rani Mukerji. It was also reported that Veer-Zaara was written keeping Aishwarya in mind but she was replaced by Preity Zinta in it. Aishwarya also allegedly lost Munna Bhai MBBS, Main Hoon Na, and Paheli.

The clip, taken from Aishwarya’s appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, featured Aishwarya opening up about losing the films. “Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we (her and SRK) would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why," she said. She added that her thoughts about the industry changed thereafter.

Simi informed her that SRK, who was also the producer of Chalte Chalte, had issued an apology and explained his side of things. “Personally, it’s very saddening for something to reach this level. I feel very sorry about it. As a producer, my hands are tied because I’m not the only producer… We wanted to finish the film in 3-4 months. I’m sure the film would have been made with her in it also, but I think we were a little saddened by the whole affair and we thought it wasn’t meant to be," he had said, as reported by India TV.

Reacting to the statement on the show, Aishwarya said, “See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, confused, and hurt. You wonder about it. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other."

