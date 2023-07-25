Aishwarya Rai Auditioned For Darr But Lost It Due To Miss World? Neeta Lulla Spills The Beans

Aishwarya Rai almost starred in Darr, alongside Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. However, she lost out on the role due to the Miss World paegant. The role eventually landed in Juhi Chawla’s kitty. The interesting anecdote was shared by ace costume designer Neeta Lulla in a new interview. The fashion designer opened up about her collaborations with Aishwarya and revealed that she first met Aishwarya during the look test for Darr. She revealed that while she and Yash found Aishwarya beautiful but had to let her go because she was going to participate in the beauty paegant.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Neeta said, “I met Aishwarya for the first time in late Yash (Chopra) ji’s office, where he was contemplating casting her for Darr. I don’t think many people know this." She went on to reveal, “So we did a look test of sorts and he called me and said let’s do a look test with her. When I saw her, Yash ji and I discussed and we said she’s beautiful. But he said maybe it won’t work out because she is going for the Miss World Pageant and she went away and that happened."

Aishwarya was a popular model before she participated in the Miss World paegant in 1994. She was crowned that year, making history. She returned to try her hand with films. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Iruvar in Tamil. She then starred in Jeans.