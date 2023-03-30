The Cholas have returned with a vengeance. Ponniyin Selvan 2’s grand trailer launch took place in Chennai last night (Wednesday), and the red carpet was flooded with stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Nandini, walked the red carpet in a traditional peachy ensemble and looked surreal. On Twitter, Lyca Productions’ official page shared a video of the actress posing in style. “The elegant and enchanting beauty of PS2, Nandini, has made her presence at the greatest event of the evening!" read the caption.

Advertisement

Trisha, who plays Princess Kundavai, walked the red carpet in a blue embellished saree and accessorized with statement jewellery. Lyca Productions’ Instagram page treated us with another video of sitting on the throne with the caption, “An embodiment of royalty even off-screen Trisha Krishnan."

The Princess of Kodumbalur, Vaanathi who was played by Sobhita Dhulipala, looks stunning in a pink saree with statement jewellery.

Advertisement

Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman was seen in an all-black ensemble. A similar video was posted by the team on Instagram that read, “With his gracious smile and charm, our Ponniyin Selvan Jay Amravi is at the PS2 Audio Launch."

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays the role of Poonguzhali, a Samuthirakumari, sat on the throne in a traditional white ensemble. The video’s caption read, “She conquered the seas, now she is here to conquer your hearts. Our Samuthirakumari."

The sequel to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus also stars Vikram and Karthi. The trailer and music album for the period drama will be released today. Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, will be released in theatres on April 28.

Read all the Latest Movies News here