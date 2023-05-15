Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram To Team Up With Mani Ratnam Again? Here's What We Know

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan movie series soared to great heights at the box office. Starring an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and Shobita Dhulipala, the movie has opened to wide appreciation from fans and critics alike. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name, the two-part movie series is a dramatised version of Chola Prince Arulmozhivarman’s life and his quest to become one of the greatest South Indian rulers. The gripping storyline of the Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece enticed audiences to flock to theatres in large numbers. Aishwarya’s portrayal of Nandini has evoked emotions among the audience, while the on-screen chemistry between Chiyaan Vikram and her has garnered love, sparking shipping discussions on social media! Netizens are hopeful that filmmakers will cast the reel couple in a romantic film, as their previous collaboration in Raavanan (2010) showcased great chemistry too.

According to a Tamil daily, there are talks about Mani Ratnam planning a film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram, although it will take some time before it goes into production as the filmmaker is currently occupied with KH234. The duo previously delivered the memorable film Nayakan in 1987. The cast of the film is still being finalised, with Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan being considered for the lead roles. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music composer for this high-budget collaboration.

Chiyaan Vikram has said that he shares a strong friendship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Audiences cannot get enough of the camaraderie between Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chiyaan Vikram. Despite their previous collaborations, the duo has never had a happy ending in any film, so fans are eagerly anticipating a mature romantic story featuring them.

On the work front, like every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be walking the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet as a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.