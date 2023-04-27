Aishwarya Rai Consoles Karthi As He Breaks Down Into Tears During Ponniyin Selvan 2 Event; Watch

Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release in theatres. During a recent promotional event in Mumbai, actor Karthi Sivakumar turned emotional as he bid adieu to the team of PS2. In a video that is now circulating on the Internet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen consoling her co-star Karthi, who turned teary-eyed while sharing his experience of working with the Ponniyin Selvan team. The video shows the entire team hugging Karthi as he wraps up his speech, including Vikram, who was sitting next to Aishwarya Rai.

The movie will hit the theatres tomorrow, April 28, and the promotional tour is coming to an end, which could have been the reason for Karthi’s emotional outburst.

In the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Karthi played the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the commander. The first part of the franchise was a huge success, and now with the upcoming release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the makers have left no stone unturned in promoting the film and connecting with fans. The film features an ensemble cast with notable stars like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Nassar, among others.

Based on the widely acclaimed novel “Ponniyin Selvan" by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the movie is set during the Chola period in South India. The makers have undoubtedly raised the bar with the promotions, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. With its worldwide release scheduled for Friday, all eyes will be on the box-office collection of Ponniyin Selvan 2. It remains to be seen if the film can surpass the success of its first installment or not. Nonetheless, the film has generated a lot of buzz among audiences and is expected to be a must-watch for lovers of epic period dramas.

Karthi was last seen in P.S. Mithran’s Sardar. The actor, apart from Mani Ratnam’s PS2, will also be seen in the sequel of his blockbuster crime thriller Kaithi. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi 2 will also feature Arjun Das, Narain and Harish Uthaman among others. Kaithi 2 is currently under production and is expected to hit theatres next year.

