Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Airport Look, Netizens Call It a 'Disaster'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent airport look has left netizens disappointed. On Friday night, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. However, soon after a video of the family surfaced online, fans questioned Aishwarya’s dressing sense. She was seen sporting an all-black attire.

“I love Aishwarya but I don’t know what’s up with her sense of style," one of the social media users wrote. Another user called Aishwarya’s outfit a ‘disaster’ and commented, “Aishwarya’s dressing sense has gone complete disaster over the years." One of the netizens also questioned her hair highlights and argued, “Aise Hair highlights Kaun karata Hai I don’t remember last time who did I see with this kind of a hair highlight." One of the fans expressed concern for Aishwarya and wrote, “I don’t know but somehow it seems as if Aishwarya is sad deep inside. Her style deteriorated after marriage. Always oversized black robe style. And such hairstyle." Watch the video here: