Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives A Shoutout To Husband Abhishek's Ghoomer, He Replies With A Heart

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was finally released on the big screens on Friday, August 18. The movie garnered admiration in film festivals and currently, it is getting positive reactions from the audience and critics too. Adding to the excitement, Abhishek Bachchan’s wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took to her Instagram to give a heartfelt shoutout to her husband. Aishwarya shared a reel on her social media handle, featuring glimpses from the film. She accompanied the post with emojis that conveyed her love and enthusiasm for the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram reel garnered kind responses from her fans. The post also caught the attention of Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, who reacted to it by leaving red heart emojis.

Amidst the positive reactions from the audience, R Balki’s film earlier took the spotlight and left the audience stunned at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The movie received a standing ovation during the event, leaving Abhishek Bachchan deeply touched by the appreciative gesture of the viewers. Kamaal R Khan shared a clip from the Ghoomer premiere at IIFM and labelled it as the film of the year.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor and father of Abhishek Bachchan, couldn’t stop praising the film. Taking to his blog, the actor shared multiple posts lauding the film.