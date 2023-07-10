Aishwarya Rai Criticised for Dodging Praise on Indian Actress' Performances; Netizens Say She Lacks Courtesy

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar’s big comeback film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. These leading ladies truly stole the show every time they hit the screen. It surprised fans to see Aishwarya romantically paired with Ranbir on the silver screen. Aishwarya was last seen in the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 2. As fans wait for her next release, they are revisiting an old interview from 2018, where she skips naming an actress whose performance she enjoyed.

When dialogue writer and host, Niranjan Iyer, during his show, asked, “Which is the film of any actress that you have seen in the recent past that has impressed you?" To this Aishwarya says. “Actors like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett." When prodded if she liked any Indian actress’ work, she said, “All our veterans. There are so many performances.. If I have to mention, I’ll be sitting here forever."

Reddit thinks the ‘not acknowledging her competition’ is ‘classic Aishwarya’. One user wrote, She has also refused to name other women she finds beautiful. Terrible really." Another wrote, “These celebrities being vocal about women empowerment yet not supporting other females in the industry. Hypocrisy much?" Another was disappointed that she didn’t name Anushka Sharma. “She’s such a senior actress could have named any juniors actress if she didn’t wanna name her competitors. I have seen Anushka singing praises for her during whole ADHM promotions, could have taken her name for Pari," the user wrote.