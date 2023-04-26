Aishwarya Rai Reacts to Playing Nandini in Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: 'She Is Special...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerised the audiences with her sheer beauty and exception acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which saw her play Nandini opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Aishwarya has once again taken on the role of a character named Nandini for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan two part film. During a press event for Ponniyin Selvan: II, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about her special connection with the name Namdini.

Talking about it, she said, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very, very grateful."

This comes days after Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent their fans into a frenzy after they attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala (separately, obviously) in Mumbai earlier this month. The fact that they both were under the same roof was undeniable enough to make their fans excited. Aishwarya attended the event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while Salman arrived alone.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai may have never worked together after the success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but they are still considered to be one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood.

