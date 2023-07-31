Aishwarya Rai Rejected This Movie Starring Abhishek Bachchan After Their Marriage

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. She won the title of Miss World in 1994 and marked her debut in films with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie Iruvar and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in Bollywood. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan’s debut movie was Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor. The duo worked together in many movies before their marriage but did you know once the actress refused a famous Hindi movie that starred the Bluffmaster actor?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 after dating for some time. In 2008, Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana became the talk of the town upon its release and grabbed many headlines. The movie was bankrolled by Karan Johar and starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bobby Deol. But before the Don actress, the role was first offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Advertisement

Reportedly, she rejected the role as she was not too keen on working with her husband and also because the script was more focused on the two male stars. If rumours are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan too was offered a role, but he too walked out of the movie. In the end, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and John Abraham were signed.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first crossed paths in 2000 for the movie Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre and others. Next, they starred opposite each other in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, where their chemistry was appreciated by the audience. In 2005, the Provoked actress had a cameo for a dance number in the movie Bunty Aur Babli, which also featured Abhishek Bachchan and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.