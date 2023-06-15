Aishwarya Rai Reveals She Is 'A Survivor' In Viral Video, Tells Karan Johar 'Everyone Knows It'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been vocal about her professional as well as her personal life. Be it her highly publicised breakup with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan or her shocking removal from Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya Rai never shied away from speaking out about the most controversial moments of her life.

Now, an old video of Aishwarya talking about being “a survivor" is going viral on Reddit. The video is from an old episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. During a rapid fire segment, Karan Johar asks Aishwarya about what kind of man she’d like to marry. “You guys will know when it happens. I can’t think of what prototypes. Considering the kind of experiences I have had, I’d like to take life as it comes," Aishwarya replies. He further asks Aishwarya about one person that comes to her mind when he says, ‘a survivor.’ “Me," Aishwarya quickly responds. “You’re a survivor?" Karan asks the actress. “Oh yeah, and everyone knows that!" However, she refrained from divulging the detail.