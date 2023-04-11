Aishwarya Rai Rolls Eyes at Abhishek, Snaps at Navya Nanda in Public; 'Awkward' Video Goes Viral

An alleged video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolling her eyes at husband Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has surfaced on the internet. The video is being wildly shared on Reddit and has been grabbing many eyeballs.

In the video, which appears to be taken at one of the Kabaddi matches of Abhishek’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers, Abhishek is seen telling Aishwarya something, but the actress seemingly “eye-rolls". Following this, Navya appears to talk to Aishwarya, but the actress snaps at her. The video also features Abhishek’s close friend and actor Sikandar Kher. Actress Pooja Hegde and Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can also be seen in the video.

In the comment section, netizens pointed out how Sikandar looked “so awkward" in the video. One user wrote, “Awkward moment for Sikandar and Pooja. Navya also rolled her eyes." Another one wrote, “I completely saw that Navya was like ‘chill. Bruh.'" A third user said, “Navya rolled her eyes. Aish looked miffed."

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai sent her fans into a frenzy after she attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala in Mumbai recently as the event also saw the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The fact that they both were under the same roof was undeniable enough to make their fans excited. A photo from the event also went viral in which Aishwarya and Salman were captured (almost) in the same frame.

Aishwarya was also present at the inauguration event of the NMACC. The event took place on Friday night with several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more attending it.

