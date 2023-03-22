An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt has gone viral again on social media. The video is from the time when Aishwarya was promoting her 2018 film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The Guru actress had, in an interview with a media outlet, said that Alia Bhatt gets only “good opportunities and work" in her lap because of the support she gets from filmmaker Karan Johar. She also was all praise for Alia’s work and added that the actress has shown her skills in various movies. The video, which is trending big time on Twitter again, shows Aishwarya as saying: “I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead."

“But what’s nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly," added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Advertisement

The video of Aishwarya garnered much praise from her Twitter fans. Some lauded her boldness for expressing her opinions out loud but a section of users criticised her for taking a “sly dig" at Alia Bhatt. “She is only telling the truth and she’s someone who struggled even after she won Miss World. It took time for Ash to establish herself as an actor whereas it different for Alia. She isn’t throwing any shade or taking a dig," wrote a user.

Another commented: “It’s true! She is entitled but she is so talented as well! One of the best actors around!"

Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her baby daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor, is prepping for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart Of Stone this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here