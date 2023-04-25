Aishwarya Rai Slips Into Ethnic Outfit For Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions, Trisha Stuns in Saree

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most-anticipated films. Audiences are eagerly waiting for its second part after the teaser has been released. The film features Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha among others. Well, ahead of the release the promotions have started and are going on in full swing. The team has reached Mumbai and Aishwarya was spotted wearing a gorgeous white outfit.

She looked ethereal in white colour heavily embroidered Anarkali suit. She opted for minimal makeup and her signature hairstyle. Meanwhile, her co-star Trisha was seen wearing a matching colour saree. The Tamil actress stole hearts as she posed for the cameras. Sobhita Dhulipala was also seen for the promotion. She opted for golden colour ethnic wear and looked beautiful.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On Sunday, Aishwarya was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport. The mother-daughter looked cool in casuals. They were seen returning from a promotional activity in Hyderabad for the Mani Ratnam film.

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan is the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. To note, Ponniyin Selvan I was praised by the audience. It also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Trisha said at a recent press conference, “Part one was an introduction of every character. Part two is when the story actually begins. If you think the women were very powerful and empowered in part one, it will be a notch above in part two."

Ponniyin Selvan II will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. This historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 28.

