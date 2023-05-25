Aishwarya Rai Sports 'Sindoor' In Viral Photo From 2002 With Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji; Here's Why

With the internet celebrating Karan Johar’s birthday, several vintage photos of the filmmaker are surfacing online. One of the photos that has caught internet’s attention features Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai, Farhan Akhtar and Sajid Khan back from 2002. While the photo brings a big smile, it is Aishwarya’s ‘sindoor (vermilion)’ that also draws attention.

In the photo shared by Instagram account RetroBollywood, Karan is seen standing in the centre. Sajid and Farhan stand on one side of the director while Rani and Aishwarya on the other. Aishwarya was seen wearing an all-black outfit, left her hair open for the photo and the sindoor standing out. But before you jump the gun and begin speculating, the popular Bollywood page clarified that the photo was taken after Aishwarya returned from a shoot schedule Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas.

“This image is from around 2002 and Aishwarya has come from the sets of ‘Devdas’; hence the sindoor," the Instagram account clarified. For the unversed, Aishwarya was seen playing a married woman in the second of the film. Most of her looks featured grand sarees and sindoors-smeared forehead. Given her look, it comes as no surprise that the remains of the sindoor were spotted in the photo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Johar turned 51 today. On the occasion, he shared a series of posters of his directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan’s first film as a director in seven years. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the love story also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal supporting roles. The film is slated to release on July 28.

On the hand, Aishwarya is fresh off the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2. She also made her way to Cannes 2023, making a lone appearance on the red carpet this year.