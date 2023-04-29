Aishwarya Rai Watches Ponniyin Selvan 2 With The Entire Cast; Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Join Her

Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated historic epic drama Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, hit theatres on April 28 and made an impressive Rs 38 crore on its opening day at the box office. The movie has been lauded by critics and has received a positive response from audiences. The makers took to social media on April 29 to share that the entire cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram Prabhu, watched the film together in theatres. The screening was made even more special with the presence of family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aarthi Jayam Ravi. However, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhitha Dhulipala were unable to attend. The caption on the post read, “Cholas are back together to watch and celebrate #PS2 #CholasAreBack." Check out the picture here:

Advertisement

The much-awaited second part of the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, has finally hit the theatres. Directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Lyca Productions, the star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The first part of the movie was released in September 2022 in five different languages, and it collected a whopping Rs 500 crore worldwide. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to make at least Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Despite facing a tough competition with Vikram Vedha, the first part received positive feedback from the critics and the audience alike.

Only yesterday, both Vikram and Aishwarya took to social media to shared a picture of them together. Vikram’s post on Twitter read, “Hey Fate. Time to deal them a better hand don’t you think?! Veera X Ragini / Aditha Karikalan X Nandini #ravanan #ps2"

Vikram had previously mentioned during the movie’s promotion that he shares a great rapport with Aishwarya, both on and off-screen.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here