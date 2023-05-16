Aishwarya Rajesh Feels She'd Be Better Srivalli Than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: 'I Would Suit...'

The Great Indian Kitchen star Aishwarya Rajesh feels she could have done a better job than Rashmika Mandanna in playing the role of Srivalli in Pushpa. Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa was released in 2020 and was a massive hit. While the Telugu superstar turned Pushpa Raj into an icon, Rashmika became a household name with her performance as Srivalli. As the actress prepares for Pushpa 2, Aishwarya opened up about possibly playing a role like Srivalli.

Speaking with a television channel, Aishwarya was speaking about working in the Telugu industry and starring with Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover when she brought up Pushpa. “I like the Telugu industry but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda but it didn’t work out as expected," the 33-year-old reportedly said.

“In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better," Aishwarya added. Fans would remember Pushpa became one of the biggest hits of 2020, minting over Rs 100 crore in Hindi circuits alone.

Aishwarya Rajesh has worked in a number of films in the South. These include The Great Indian Kitchen (2023), Kaaka Muttai (2015), and Vada Chennai (2018), among many others. She is currently promoting her new release titled Farhana. The film revolves around a Muslim woman working in a call centre and the events that transpire around her. Besides Aishwarya Rajesh, Farhana also stars Anumol. Director Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, and Aishwarya Dutta play prominent parts. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the company behind movies such as Dheeran Adhikaram Onru, Aruvi, and Kaithi, the film is directed by Justin Prabhakaran. The film was released on May 12.