Aishwarya Rajesh Shares How She Fought Back When Molested

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She started her career as a TV host in a comedy show titled Asatha Povathu Yaaru. Recently, in an interview, she shared an unpleasant experience she faced in her life. Aishwarya Rajesh stated that she shared it because it was important for women to stand against harassment, and to stand up for themselves. During her college days, she was returning from her friend’s house in a shared auto. A man sitting beside her in the auto touched her inappropriately.

Aishwarya Rajesh was shocked at this. Her unshakable spirit helped her raise her voice, and immediately after understanding the situation, the auto driver also took action. After she voiced it out loud, the driver threw the man from the auto and ensured her safety while travelling. She also stated that these are the issues that, on a regular basis, a woman faces. Aishwarya Rajesh emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in such scenarios. She believes in confronting such issues and speaking up when required so that this gives strength to other women who have been in similar incidents.