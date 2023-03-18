Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently directing a film titled Lal Salaam. It is a political drama based on cricket. The film started its shoot on March 8. The expectations from Lal Salaam are high, as along with the leads played by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, the film also has a special cameo featuring Rajinikanth and the music is by AR Rahman. Aishwaryaa recently shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film on Twitter. The location is that of Amman temple in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing two photographs from the temple, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Happens to be a Friday ..early start and shooting in an age-old Amman temple …can call it coincidence or sometimes I believe god has her own sweet small ways of communicating with her child."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also posted the same photographs on Instagram, where the post immediately gathered the attention of her fans. The post also had several comments from her fans wishing her good luck for the film and wanting to watch it when it hits the theatres.

This is not the first directorial venture of Aishwaryaa. She has directed 3, Vai Raja Vai and Cinema Veeran before this. Her first film 3 garnered great reviews. The song from the film Why This Kolaveri Di became a sensation all over the nation. Her next two ventures did not work out well. Aishwaryaa will be making a comeback to her directorial journey with this film, and people are expecting it to be a great flick.

Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions. The poster of the movie depicted chaos amid an intense backdrop. It showed a burning helmet and a background featuring a post-explosion setting. Lal Salaam is expected to release later this year.

The star cast of the film has actors who have great potential. Vishnu is also working on his film Gatta Kusthi. Vikranth, who was last seen in the 2019 flick Bakrid, is currently shooting parallelly for his next film Deepawali Bonus.

