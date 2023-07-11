Aishwarya Shindhogi, In A Black Monokini, Enjoys Bali’s Scenic Beauty

Previously, Aishwarya Shindhogi had shared a stunning photo of herself dressed in a blue co-ord outfit, which matched the colour of the water of the swimming pool in the background. Aishwarya chose a sky blue tie-dye printed crop top with matching blue pants and flip flops. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing in her room wearing a hat. She opted for ultra-glam makeup with strikingly blue eyeshadow, rouged cheeks and tinted lips. She chose a dainty earring and a bracelet.

Aishwarya Shindhogi is a prominent face in the Kannada film industry. The actress is currently vacationing in Bali with Namratha Gowda and has been dropping some amazing photos on the gram. Today, Aishwarya made everyone’s jaws hit the ground with her sizzling photos, as she posed at a spectacular waterfall in Bali. The clicks surely prove that Aishwarya knows how to have a fun time, while on a break. She shared a string of photos where she can be seen wearing a black-coloured monokini. Aishwarya Shindhogi posed against the grey rocks and the waterfalls for the camera. She mentioned the pic’s location as Kanto Lampo Waterfall in Bali. The black swimsuit highlighted her toned body as she posed in different angles for the perfect click. The results looked quite dreamy. Her caption read, “I’m on that ‘I don’t give a F**k’ diet."

Her fans and admirers made a beeline in the comment section. One user reacted to the post and wrote, “Looking colourful and stylish." Another user wrote, “So gorgeous and beautiful." One other fan wrote, “Stunning outfit, sis." A fan asked for her makeup routine as it looked “neat."

Aishwarya Shindhogi marked her debut in showbiz in 2015 with the movie Jackson, a rom-com drama. The movie centred around the subject of the effects of alcoholism, but it was addressed humorously. The movie was directed by Sanath Kumar and starred Duniya Vijay, Pavana and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles. Aishwarya also featured in films like Sapnon Ki Rani, Ranathanthra, Samyuktha 2 and Mataash.