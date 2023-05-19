Ajai Vasudev Turns Producer With Assistant Shefin Zulfikar's Short Film

Masterpiece fame Ajai Vasudev has entered the field of production with a short film. The short film is tentatively titled Production No 1. The puja and the first shot of the film were performed in Kochi, Kerala. It is directed by debutante Shefin Zulfikar, while Ajai, Asif MA, and Susina Asif have produced this movie. Shefin worked as an assistant director under Ajai before making his debut as a director with Production No 1. Maala Parvathi, Manoj KU, Faha Fatima, Firuz Shamir and others have played the lead roles in the film. Aldrin Pazampilly has penned the storyline for the film.

Ajai’s last release as a filmmaker was Pakalum Paathiravum, starring Kunchacko Boban as the male lead. Rajisha Vijayan, Guru Somasundaram, Gokulam Gopalan, and others have also acted in this film. It narrates the storyline of Michael (Kunchacko), a wildlife photographer. He starts his journey from Kochi to Mysore and decides to stop at a village near the Kerala-Karnataka forest border. What happens then forms the core theme of the film. Pakalum Paathiravum was a box-office disappointment and was criticised by the audiences for every aspect.

Except for Masterpiece, Ajai has not been able to deliver successful films as a director. His films Shylock, and Rajadhi Raja flopped at the box office.

On the work front, Ajai is also looking forward to his next film as an actor titled Picasso. He will act alongside Amrita Saju, Ashish Gandhi, Jafar Idukki, Charlie Joe, and other actors. Sunil Kariattukara directed this film, which has been produced by Najila B. EH Sabeer has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Shaan P Rahman has handled the cinematography. Going by the trailer, Picasso seems like an action thriller.

Ajay will also act in the film Marathakam, directed by Ansaj Gopi. Dhipu N Baabu and Ansaj have penned the storyline of this film. Bibin George, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and other actors have essayed key roles as well. Anto Joseph Film Company and AL Tari Movies have produced this film. Marathakam is in the post-production stage. Ajai will also play the lead in the film Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019 directed by Jose Thomas and Shan Thulasi.