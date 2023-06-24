Ajay Devgn And Rajkumar Gupta To Unite For Raid 2? Here's What We Know

Ajay Devgn’s last directorial and acting venture Bholaa didn’t quite work at the box office. But that is not going to deter the veteran actor from expanding his horizons with unique and unconventional scripts. The actor who has previously impressed all with his performance in Raid is eyeing to bring a sequel for the same in collaboration with Rajkumar Gupta, the face behind Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Ghanchakkar and Aamir.

If sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama were to be believed,Ajay Devgn has entrusted Rajkumar Gupta with the responsibility of churning out a sequel to his cult thriller. It stated, “Ajay Devgn and his friend, Kumar Mangat believe that much like Drishyam, even Raid has attained a cult status among the audience due to digital and satellite reruns. The duo has got director Rajkumar Gupta to develop Raid 2, and the filmmaker is researching and stitching together multiple real-life incidents in the script."

The source also shared, “Things are proceeding in the right direction as Devgn is happy with how the script is shaping up. Rajkumar Gupta has managed to find something that’s bigger and more exciting than part one."

The first part of the movie was inspired by a real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department under Indian Revenue Service office in the 1980s. In the movie, Ajay played an honest Income Tax Officer who raids an influential man in Lucknow. The movie received positive reviews from critics and also turned out to be a box office success.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s last outing Bholaa might have been a disaster but that hasn’t stopped the actor from trying once again. He will be seen in the next cop film Singham Again. Buzz is that he has brought in Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff to join the cop squad consisting of Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone. “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not IPF) to the cop universe in Singham Again."