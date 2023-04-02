Ajay Devgn Bithday: Award-winning Movies That Showcased Actor's Versatility

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJAY DEVGN: He is someone from Bollywood who wears many hats - that of an actor, a producer and a director. We are talking about the one and only, Ajay Devgn, who is among the top stars in Hindi cinema. He has made his mark in Bollywood with his versatile acting and powerful on-screen performances.

Ajay made his acting debut with the movie Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, where his stunt on two bikes catapulted him to stardom. It is safe to say that Ajay Devgn has learnt the best from his father, legendary action-choreographer and filmmaker Veeru Devgan. Throughout his career, Ajay Devgn has worked in over 100 films and has won numerous awards for his performances.

On Ajay Devgn’s 54th birthday, let us scroll down with some of the awards that he has won in his career.

National Film Awards

Zakhm (1998)

Ajay Devgn won Best Actor award for this movie, which also earned the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Ajay Devgn played the role of a young man named who is caught between his parents’ different religious backgrounds. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu, and Nagarjuna. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role as Bhagat Singh, an iconic Indian revolutionary who played a key role in the independence movement. In 2003, the actor won the Best Actor award for the movie. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Ajay Devgn played the lead role as Tanaji Malusare, a legendary Maratha warrior who fought alongside Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the Battle of Sinhagad. This Om Raut’s directorial fetched Ajay his third National Award for Best Actor. Tanhaji also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment trophy.

Filmfare Awards

Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

In 1992, Ajay Devgn won the Best Debut Actor (Male/Female) award for his performance. Directed by Kuku Kohli, the film starred Ajay Devgn in lead role and Madhoo, Aruna Irani, and Amrish Puri in supporting roles. Deewangee (2002)

This psychological thriller was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. Ajay won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Villainous Role award for the film. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

For his critically-acclaimed role in the movie, the actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Critics. The movie also earned two more Filmfare Awards.

Ajay Devgn has also won several other awards and honours for his contribution to Indian cinema, including Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honour in India.

