Ajay Devgn Buys Massive Office Space Worth Rs 45 Crore in Mumbai: Report

Ajay Devgn has added yet another property to his name. If a new report is to be believed, Ajay has invested in an office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. The actor’s new purchase is worth Rs 45 crore and comprises office units. Ajay is yet to react to the claims.

According to Money Control, the official space is spread across a total area of 13,293 square feet. The first unit features a built-up area of 8,405 square feet. The unit is situated on the 16th floor of the Signature Building, Oshiwara. The unit is said to be valued at Rs 30.35 crore and Ajay has reportedly signed a stamp duty of Rs 1.82 crore.

The second unit is reportedly situated on the 17th floor of the same building. The built-up area is said to be spread across 4,893 square feet. The unit is reportedly bought at the cost of Rs 14.74 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 88.44 lakh paid for the same. It is said that the properties were registered on April 19, 2023, under Ajay’s original name, Vishal Virender Devgan. The property was registered just five days after Kajol purchased a house in Mumbai worth Rs 16.5 crore. The actress reportedly registered the properly April 13.