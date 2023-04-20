Ajay Devgn Calls Daughter Nysa His 'Pride', Kajol Marks Her 20th Birthday With An Emotional Note

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa is turning a year older today. The young starlet enjoys a massive fan following. As she celebrates her 20th birthday, she received heartfelt birthday wishes from her parents.

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself with her daughter and penned a heartwarming note which read, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!

#daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow (red heart emoji)". In the photo, the duo dished out major mother-daughter goals and they candidly looked at each other and smiled.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo collage with Nysa. He captioned the post, “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."

Earlier in the day, Kajol also shared a bundle of stories on her Instagram stories dedicating to her daughter. The first story read, “sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my daughter’s eyes and realise, I’ve already created one". The next story followed, “She is sunshine mixed with a little hurricane".

The last story read, “Raise the daughter, people are a little scared of. Teach her to be fierce, independent and not give a crap about what people think. Raise her to be a little firecracker who is going to change the world and make a difference."

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol opened up about her daughter’s popularity and shared that she is proud of the way Nysa carries herself. “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Speaking about her daughter’s freedom of choice, Kajol shared that she herself has abided by those norms when it came to standing out in the film industry. “I never worried about being a part of a group or following the trend or being at the number one spot in the rat race. I never thought about all that."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by actor-director Revathy, the movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004. The film couldn’t bring in great box office numbers but was a critical success due to it’s conventional storyline.

Ajay Devgn on the other hand was last seen in Bholaa with Tabu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here