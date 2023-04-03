Ajay Devgn Faces Backlash, Called 'Arrogant and Rude' As He Pulls His Hand Away From a Fan

Ajay Devgn recently had a meet and greet session with his fans outside his house on his 54th birthday. The actor interacted with his fans as they showered him with gifts, love and wishes. However, during the celebrations, he was taken aback when one of the fans tried to hold his hand.

A video shared by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla has gone viral on social media. It shows the actor pulling his hand away after a fan unanticipatedly grabs it. In the video recorded outside Devgn’s residence, several admirers can be seen gathered around the actor, requesting selfies. He was surrounded by his bodyguards who were trying to manage the crowd. Ajay walked out of his house with folded hands and a smile. However, a man attempted to clasp the actor’s hand without his permission, making Ajay pull away his hand forcefully. The actor, who looked irritated in the clip, then maintained his composure and continued greeting his other fans before heading inside his house. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

After the video surfaced on the internet, Ajay Devgn received flak from many on Instagram. While some called him ‘arrogant’ and ‘rude’ for his response, others argued that he should not have reacted the way he had just because a fan touched him.

A user wrote, “Yeh kabhi ni samjhenge Ek fan ki excitement (they will never understand a fan’s excitement)." Another commented: “Aese logo se kabhi main milna hi nahi chahungi (would never want to meet such stars)."

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Tanhaji director Om Raut expressed their heartfelt birthday wishes to Ajay on their social media accounts.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s latest release at the box office was Bholaa, an action-thriller directed by him and produced under his banner, Ajay Devgn Films, along with Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie is an adaptation of the Tamil film Kaithi and features Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, among others. Abhishek Bachchan also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Advertisement

Next, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan, the teaser of which was also released last week. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan tells the story of the Indian football team during the country’s golden period between 1952 and 1962. The film, also starring Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann, Gajraj Rao, Rohit Mondal, and Rudranil Ghosh, is slated for a mid-June release this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here