Ajay Devgn Opens Up About the Constant Spotlight Nysa, Yug, Talks About His Kids Being Trolled

Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan might not have made her Bollywood debut but the starkid enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she is often clicked with other celebrities and starkids. Nysa has also faced trolling a lot of times for her outfits and the way she conducts herself. Recently, during an interview, Ajay Devgn opened up about his children Nysa and Yug facing online trolling and how he deals with it.

The actor who is busy working on his upcoming film Bholaa said that he advises his children to ignore the comments. He told Filmfare, “You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…" He continued, “I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me."

Advertisement

He added that his son has just started watching Hindi films but his daughter doesn’t watch their films. Talking about the spotlight on his and Kajol’s kids, he further stated, “It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation."

Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Ajay confessed Nysa has not chosen a career she wants to pursue. “She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her," he said. Speaking with India Today in December last year, Kajol said, “(Nysa) has no plans to act as of now. She is currently studying and having fun".

Read all the Latest Movies News here