Ajay Devgn To Headline Vikas Bahl's Supernatural Thriller? Here's What We Know

Ajay Devgn’s last directorial and acting venture Bholaa didn’t quite work at the box office. But that is not going to deter the veteran actor from expanding his horizons with unique and unconventional scripts. The actor who has previously tackled the genre of horror in films like Kaal and Bhoot might once again feature in another spooky affair that will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

If sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla were to be believed, Ajay Devgn will be bankrolling the said supernatural thriller with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Ajay Devgn film and Panorama Studios. The source revealed, “It’s a supernatural thriller and will go on floors in June this year. Vikas has already started the pre-production work on the film and is all gearing up to commence shooting in a fortnight. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London over the period of the next 2 months."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are returning to their cop universe with Singham Again. The filming of the next part of the Singham franchise is set to begin later this year, with an Independence Day 2024 release already scheduled. Following Deepika Padukone’s entry as “Lady Singham" in the film, another actress will reportedly be joining the franchise. Kareena Kapoor is said to be the latest addition to the cop universe. Kareena has previously been a part of the series and had appeared alongside Ajay Devgn in the 2011 movie Singham Returns.

The actor will next star in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s directorial film Maidaan. The movie takes inspiration from Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team who is widely recognized as the mastermind behind the growth of Indian football. Additionally, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao play significant characters in the film. The film is lated to release later this year.