Ajay Devgn’s Cute ‘Baap-Beta’ Moment With Son Yug Screams Love; See Pic

Ajay Devgn is spending some quality time with his son Yug on the weekend. The actor even posted photos of their memorable times. In the picture, the father-son duo is seen cuddling seemingly on their balcony. The shots show the two of them enjoying a moment of laughter together. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note that read, “The best part of any day is this". Won’t trade these baap-beta moments for anything in the world."

As soon as he shared the pictures, fans went all out to compliment the actor and his son. One of the users wrote, “The sweetest father and his son." Another user wrote, “Chotu Ajay… Our next superstar.” One more user wrote, “Yug looks so much like you." Take a look at the post below:

The actor frequently posts photos and videos on social media platforms, especially with his daughter Nysa and son Yug. Previously, Ajay shared an additional picture of him and his son engaging in an arm-wrestling contest. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “The only battle every father wants to lose." Take a look at the picture below:

Prior to the release of his movie Bholaa, Ajay Devgn participated in an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with fans on Twitter. While interacting, a fan inquired about Ajay’s 12-year-old son Yug, asking: “Sir, Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho. Sir, when are you planning to launch your son Yug?" Ajay Devgn responded with a clever remark, stating, “Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Don’t know about the launch but if he manages to have his lunch on time, it’ll be a big deal)."

Ajay Devgn recently starred in the film Bholaa alongside Amala Paul, Raai Laxmi, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Mishra in crucial roles. The actor will next star in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s directorial film Maidaan. The movie takes inspiration from Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team who is widely recognized as the mastermind behind the growth of Indian football. Additionally, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao play significant characters in the film. The movie is expected to release on June 23, 2023.

