Ajinkya Raut: ‘I Did Not Have Money To Pay My Rent But…’

Marathi actor Ajinkya Raut recently opened up about the struggles he went through in his acting career. In the Marathi TV show Man Udu Udu Jhala, his pairing opposite actress Hruta Durgule was loved by the audience. Ajinkya became a household name, all thanks to this show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Ajinkya Raut revealed that there was a time when he did not have money to even pay his house rent. Shedding more light on this, he said, “There was a point in my life when I did not have money to pay my rent, but I preferred to wait and have patience. I have decided that I will do only good, quality, and variety projects, no matter what." He continued by saying that even though he would face financial losses in the beginning, he would like to wait for good projects. He believes that “eventually the best is always waiting for you."

Ajinkya Raut mentioned the mythological show Vithumauli in the interview. He said that he was offered the same kind of role after the show, which he did not accept. He further talked about his last work Man Udu Udu Jhala. Ajinkya said that this show helped him show his versatility as an actor to the world. He got this show after the lockdown, during a period when he was struggling financially.

He is going to be seen as a lead in the upcoming show Abol Pritichi Ajab Kahani. This is Ajinkya‘s fourth show in a row as a lead. Talking about the show, he said, “I said yes to the show for many reasons. The concept of the show and subject is new. My character, Rajveer, is very challenging. When the makers narrated the story, I found it interesting. Also, I wanted to work with Ajay Mayekar sir, who has given many superhit TV shows so far."