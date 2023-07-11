'Ajith Cheated Me, Borrowed Money and...': Tamil Producer Manickam Narayanan Makes Shocking Claims

Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan has accused Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar of cheating. The producer, who has backed films such as Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and R. Parthiban’s directorial film Vithagan, has claimed that Ajith borrowed money from him and never returned it. Manickam also claimed that Ajith requested that the money gets adjusted with the fee of a movie he would do with the producer but never ended up working with him.

Manickam made the shocking allegations when he spoke with Tamil media. As reported by India Today, the producer said, “Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, till date he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he’s not!"