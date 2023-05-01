Ajith Kumar Birthday: Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Ultimate Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJITH KUMAR: It’s time to celebrate the birthday of one of the renowned stars if Tamil cinema - Ajith Kumar. Fondly called ‘Thala’ by his millions of fans, he is not just a brilliant actor but also an accomplished former race car driver. With a career spanning over three decades, Ajith has acted in varieties of films and impressed the audience with his intense performances. As he celebrates his 52nd birthday today, let’s take a look at his recent films and upcoming projects.

Advertisement

Recent Projects

Nerkonda Paarvai

Directed by H Vinoth, it was a remake of the Hindi film Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film was well received by both critics and audiences alike. Ajith’s performance as a lawyer in the film was widely appreciated, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Valimai

This 2022 film marked Ajith Kumar’s 60th film and was directed by H. Vinoth. The Ajith Kumar-starrer was a massive success at the box office, with his performance as a cop widely praised. The film also had a powerful social message, making it a must-watch for audiences. Thunivu

Ajith Kumar is known for his charismatic presence on the big screen and he delivered yet another impressive performance in Thunivu. The film explores the theme of corruption in private banks and showcases Ajith’s ability to bring depth to his characters. His outstanding performance in the H Vinoth directorial won the hearts of the audience.

Upcoming Projects

AK 62

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled as AK 62, is set to commence its shooting by June this year. According to sources, the film is speculated to be directed by Magizh Thirumeni, while Arun Vijay is expected to co-star in the film. An official announcement is expected to be made on the actor’s birthday on May 1. Ajith Kumar’s World Tour Documentary

According to Pinkvilla, cinematographer Nirav Shah has started working on an interesting new project, about Ajith Kumar’s world tour. The documentary is said to give Thala’s followers a close look into the life of their beloved star as he journeys around the world, connecting with his fans along the way.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here