Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani passed away on Friday. He breathed his last in Chennai. He was 85 years old.

Soon after his father’s demise, Ajith and his family issued a joint statement and revealed that PS Mani died in sleep. “We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago," a part of their statement read.

“We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love our mother, his partner of nearly six decades," the statement added.

The family also confirmed that PS Mani’s last rites will be a ‘family affair’ and requested fans to respect their decision. “We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible," the statement concluded. Check out the full statement here:

Meanwhile, Ajith’s fans have flooded social media expressing grief and wishing strength to the actor and his family. “Stay strong," one of the fans wrote. Check out some of the tweets here:

As reported by India Today, cops have been deployed at Ajith’s house for security reasons. His father’s mortal remains will be taken to Besant Nagar crematorium in the city later today.

Rest in peace, PS Mani!

