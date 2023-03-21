Actor Ajith Kumar and his actress-wife Shalini are one of the power couples in the Tamil film industry. The couple is on a travel spree to Dubai with their children Anoushka and Aadvik. Shalini, who recently made her social media debut, shared a set of posts on Instagram and fans can’t stop gushing over them. In the picture, the much-in-love couple looked stunning as they posed for the camera.

Ajith looked dapper in a green-hued shirt which he paired with cool shades. On the other hand, Shalini looked gorgeous in a white-wrapped dress. She kept her tresses open. The couple can be seen spending some quality time on a luxury yacht as they enjoy the sunset. The two sets of posts have been shared without a caption. See the pictures here:

Plan Panni Pannanum actor Rio Raj dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji in the comments section. Thunivu co-actor John Kokken also commented, “Love," along with multiple heart-eye face emojis.

Fans could not stop gushing over the photos. One of the users called them a “Royal Couple." Another person wrote, “Still doubt that how one man can lead to a family and profession… Meanwhile AK: Okay challenges are welcome to this game I am the don any languages I blend-em… (sic)."

Earlier, Shalini shared a picture of herself along with Ajith and their son Aadvik on a football ground. Their son was seen in a football jersey as he posed for the snap. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Football fun."

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu which opened in the theatres on the occasion of Pongal. Despite having a clash with Vijay Thalapathy’s Varisu, the film had a successful run at the box office.

Ajith Kumar’s next film tentatively titled AK62 was earlier supposed to be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. However, the filmmaker has reportedly opted out of the project and the AK62 team is now teaming up with Magizh Thirumeni. The news is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

