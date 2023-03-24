Ajith Kumar received support from Vijay following his father’s death, PS Mani. Ajith’s father died on Friday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 84. In pictures going viral, Vijay was seen making his way to Ajith’s home in Chennai to offer his condolences and offer his last respects to Mani.

Although the actor stayed clear of the cameras, he was seen making his way inside Ajith’s house on Friday afternoon in his car. Fans lauded Vijay for rushing to be by Ajith’s side.

Meanwhile, a heartbreaking video of Ajith consoling his mother has also surfaced online. In the video, Ajith was seen holding onto his emotional mother and comforting her. His mother was seen making her way to Ajith’s home with the actor’s wife Shalini.

Another video doing the rounds on Twitter shows Ajith at his residence, preparing for the last rites and funeral. The actor was seen maintaining distance from the cameras.

Following the news of Ajith’s father’s death, several social media users and stars from the industry offered their condolences. These include Kamal Hassan, Simbu, and Arun Vijay. Kamal tweeted in Tamil and said he was saddened by the news of Ajith’s father passing and offered his condolences to the actor’s family.

In a statement by the family, shared by Ajith’s brother Anil, the three brothers requested everyone to grieve in private. “We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner. His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible," the statement read.

