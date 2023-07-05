Ajith Kumar’s Photo With A Fan Goes Viral, Internet Love His Sturdy Look

Actor Ajith Kumar’s photo with a fan is going viral on social media. In the picture, Ajith can be seen wearing a white shirt, grey pants and white shoes. He is looking fitter than ever. Another picture of him, which is going viral as well, shows him wearing a black formal shirt and grey pants. In both the photos, he looks fit and in form, much to the fans’ delight.

Ajith Kumar has a huge fan following. Apart from his acting skills, he is also known for his kind and humble nature. There have been instances of Ajith Kumar being a gentleman and helping others. One such story comes from the Heathrow Airport in London. A woman, who was alone and carrying her 10-month-old baby, was struggling to manage the luggage by herself. Seeing this, Ajith Kumar opted to help her out. He assisted the woman patiently while having a friendly conversation. The pictures went viral on social media.