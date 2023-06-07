Ajith Kumar's Pic With Man Who Conquered Everest Viral, Fans Think It's His Look From New Film

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor is fondly called ‘Thala’ and enjoys a massive fan following. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has worked in more than 50 films and has left an indelible mark on the audience through his fantastic performances. Apart from being an actor, he is also an accomplished racecar driver. Now, a picture of the popular actor has gone viral on social media.

Rajasekhar Pachai, who came into the news for climbing Mount Everest, shared a picture with Ajith Kumar on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Ajith is seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants in an all-grey look. The actor has light stubble as well. Now, the fans are speculating that this will be Ajith’s look from his much-awaited film, Vidaa Muyarchi.

The picture uploaded by Pachai has received a lot of praise from the public. In the caption of the post, he thanked the actor for calling on him and listening to his Everest climbing story. He also added that Ajith Kumar has immensely inspired him as a rider, an explorer and a fellow sportsman. He further added that the actor’s words have filled him with enthusiasm for the adventures ahead.