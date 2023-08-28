Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi Shelved? Here's What We Know

Ajith Kumar had teamed up with the director Magizh Thirumeni for his next film Vidaamuyarchi. The film was announced in May but has gone on the floors yet, which has led to rumours of being shelved. Recently, a report went viral that Lyca Productions has opted out of producing the film, due to multiple delays in shooting.

Now, Allirajah Subaskaran, Lyca Productions owner has rubbished these rumours. He talked about these speculations in Chandramukhi 2’s music launch event. Subaskaran said that Vidaamuyarchi is an extremely important film for him and it will not be delayed any longer. He also revealed that Vidaamuyarchi’s team has started working on the pre-production of the film. This has now put an end to all the speculations of Lyca Productions pulling out from the production of the film.

Vidaamuyarchi has faced many problems since its inception. According to reports, initially, director Vignesh Shivan was roped in to direct this film. He had to step away from the film after the storyline penned by him proved unsatisfactory. Filmmaker Thirumeni was brought in as Vignesh’s replacement and Ajith’s fans were happy that the film will finally go on the floors. The replacement also didn’t bring in the desired results and shooting continued to be delayed.