Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav And Jaffer Idukki-starrer Abhyooham To Release In July

Malayalam actors Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav and Jaffer Idukki’s film Abhyooham is set for its global release in July. Debutante Akhil Sreenivas has directed the movie, which is billed to be a mystery thriller investigative drama. Producers Anish Antony and James Mathew have backed Abhyooham under their banner Movie Wagon Productions. Noufal Abdullah, Anand Radhakrishnan and director Akhil Sreenivas have penned the screenplay of this movie.

Makers have unveiled a fresh poster of Abhyooham which also stars Athmeeya Rajan and Kottayam Nazeer. Actor Ajmal Ameer shared the official poster of this movie on Instagram. The poster features all the actors associated with the film in their respective roles. “Abhyuham audio rights bagged by T-Series…in theatres from July," reads the caption. After looking at the poster, fans loved how Ajmal looked different from the characters he has essayed before in his acting career.

Followers wished him success for this film and one of the fans commented, “Pretty excited to watch this movie."

Director Akhil Sreenivas has shared many glimpses of behind the scene shots from Abhyooham on Instagram. As mentioned in the caption, Akhil had a shot discussion with actor Rahul Madhav.

In this picture, the cast and crew of Abhyooham assembled in front of a makeshift police station. This was the first shot of the film, which is visible on the clapperboard. A reflector can also be seen in the picture. “My debut film work started," Akhil wrote in the caption.