Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Actor's Family Demands CBI Probe, Lawyer Urges CM Adityanath to Look Into the Matter

Late Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s family has demanded a CBI probe into her death. The actress was found dead last month in her Varanasi hotel room. She was in the city for the shooting of her upcoming film. Her lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi told ANI, “I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha’s family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha’s mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha’s family members believe that their daughter was murdered."

Earlier this month, Akanksha’s rumoured beau Samar Singh was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh police from Ghaziabad for allegedly abetting Akanksha Dubey’s suicide. A look-out notice had been issued against Samar and his brother Sanjay Singh after Akanksha’s death.

Advertisement

Samar Singh was hiding in a housing society in the Raj Nagar Extension area, under the Nandgram police station limits, of Ghaziabad, the western Uttar Pradesh district bordering Delhi. He was held late Thursday in a joint operation by the local police and their visiting counterparts from Varanasi, a senior officer said, as reported by PTI.

Akanksha Dubey’s mother had held Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh responsible for her daughter’s death. The Uttar Pradesh police had then registered a case against Samar and Sanjay for abetment to suicide.

Akanksha Dubey was 25 when she breathed her last. The actress was previously seen in films like Veeron Ke Veer, Meri Jung Mera Faisla, Fighter King and Kasam Paida Karne Waale Ki Part 2. Her untimely demise left the entire Bhojpuri film industry in shock.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News