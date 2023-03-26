In a shocking turn of events, popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. She was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi where she was stationed for the shooting of her film. Hours before her alleged suicide, the actress came live on Instagram and seemingly had a breakdown. In a short video clip shared on social media, Akanksha can be seen covering her mouth and seems to be crying.

According to reports, the actress was staying at Hotel Somendra in Sarnath, Varanasi with the rest of the film unit. On Sunday morning when she did not come out of the room even after a long time, the hotel staff got suspicious and the film crew was alerted about it. When the people of the unit and the hotel staff opened the door, Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in her room.

The Sarnath police reached the spot and started their investigation. The body is sent for postmortem and the police is interrogating the people associated with the unit of the film. The family members of Akanksha Dubey have also been informed.

The actress made her debut with the film Meru Jung Mera Faisla. She was seen in Bhojpuri films such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others. Akanksha was also known for her music videos. She was shooting for her upcoming film Nayak.

Akanksha was a top model and actress in the Bhojpuri film industry who has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared with many stars including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

