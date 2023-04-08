Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri Actress' Rumoured BF Samar Singh Arrested from Ghaziabad

Singer Samar Singh has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Ghaziabad for allegedly abetting Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s suicide. The actress who was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi last month was rumoured to be dating Samar. A look-out notice had been issued against Samar and his brother Sanjay Singh after

Akanksha’s death.

Samar Singh was hiding in a housing society in the Raj Nagar Extension area, under the Nandgram police station limits, of Ghaziabad, the western Uttar Pradesh district bordering Delhi. He was held late Thursday in a joint operation by the local police and their visiting counterparts from Varanasi, a senior officer said, as reported by PTI.

“A team from the Sarnath police station of the Varanasi Commissionerate had come to Ghaziabad on Thursday night. They sought the help of the Ghaziabad police in nabbing Samar Singh from the Charms Castle (housing) society," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad City) Nipun Agarwal as saying.

Later in the afternoon, a local Ghaziabad court granted a 24-hour transit remand of Samar Singh to the Varanasi police. The visiting police team then left for Varanasi with Samar Singh in its custody. DCP Agarwal said before moving to the Ghaziabad society for shelter, Samar Singh had been in hiding at different locations in Noida, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Police said four people, including Samar Singh, were taken into custody from the flat on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. They were brought to the local Nandgram police station for questioning after which the three were let off.

Akanksha Dubey’s mother had held Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh responsible for her daughter’s death. The Uttar Pradesh police had then registered a case against Samar and Sanjay for abetment to suicide.

(With PTI Inputs)

