Akasa Singh Birthday: Top Hits by the Singer That Should be on Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AKASA SINGH: Akasa Singh is considered one of the most promising young singers in the Indian music industry today. From Thug Ranjha to Naiyyo and O Maahi, the iconic singer is known for many hits. From a very young age, she was passionate about singing and therefore, started learning classical music when she was just 7.

Akasa rose to fame after participating in the reality singing show, India’s Raw Star in 2014, where she was under the guidance of famous rapper Honey Singh and became one of the top finalists. She also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Following her success on the show, Akasa released her debut single Kheech Meri Photo in 2015. The song became an instant hit; it was featured in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane.

Advertisement

Celebrating Akasa’s 29th birthday today, we bring you a few hits of the singer that you can add to your playlist:

Thug Ranjha

Composed by Vayu, this song is a perfect blend of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics with electronic beats. The music video features Akasa, and Shashvat Seth and has a guest appearance by Paresh Pahuja. The song received immense love from the audience. Main Sherni

It is a powerful song from the Bollywood film Sherni, starring Vidya Balan. Crooned by Akasa and rapper Raftaar, the song delivers a strong message of women empowerment and strength. The music was composed by Utkarsh Dhotekar. Naagin

Aastha Gill and Akasa’s Naagin was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Composed by Vayu, the music video features Akasa in various stunning settings, including a desert landscape and a lush forest, wearing vibrant and colorful outfits. Sneha Shetty Kohli directed the music video. Naiyyo

The song marks the debut of Akasa as a lyricist and a composer. This music video features Akasa, Shivam Bhaargava and Raftaar. Akasa-Raftaar’s exclusive collaborative song was released in 2020. Aithey Aa

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Aithey Aa is a part of the Hindi film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The artists behind this Bollywood hit are Akasa, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan.

Apart from her music career, Akasa Singh has also appeared on various television shows and commercials, including MTV Beats, The Voice India, Bigg Boss 15, and Entertainment ki Raat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here