Sahkutumb Sahaparivar fame Akash Nalawade recently tied the wedding knot with actress Ruchika Dhuri. Their wedding pictures have now surfaced on social media and are creating a huge buzz among their fans. Some close friends, family, and colleagues attended their wedding ceremony.

Last year, the couple got engaged in a grand affair and their photos took the internet by storm. The newlywed couple has now shared their wedding pictures through their social media accounts. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a traditional ensemble, which she paired up with an exquisite jewellery collection. On the other hand, Alkash Nalawade can be seen in classic traditional attire with a matching dupatta.

Akash Nalawade and Ruchika Dhuri looked magical together on their D-day and we cannot deny it. Several social media users have showered the couple with blessings and congratulatory messages. Ever since Akash Nalawade announced his wedding to actress Ruchika, several fans and celebrities have been treating the couple with utmost love and affection. Many celebrities and fans have shared their stories to wish the newlywed couple.

For the unversed, Akaksh Nalawade and Ruchika Dhuri earlier surprised the fans with their engagement. It’s no secret that the actor always prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. Hence, his engagement with actress Ruchika came as a sudden and sweet surprise. In their engagement ceremony, Ruchika was seen dressed in a pink and off-white lehenga while Akash looked dapper in an off-white and pink sherwani suit.

On the work front, Akash Nalawade is best known for Sahkutumb Sahaparivar and Tears. His character Pashya has a massive fan following among the audience. Akash began his acting journey with plays before he entered the TV industry. In the initial days of his acting career, he worked in Marathi theatre. Meanwhile, his wife Ruchika Dhuri remains quite active on social media and often shares pics and videos that become trending on the internet in no time.

