Akhil Akkineni To Kamal Haasan, South Actors Who Played Spies On Screen

Indian cinema is witnessing a major shift in content as many filmmakers are opting for spy thrillers. The box office collections of some of these films have also pushed producers to engage more with this content now. The situation is not just limited to the Hindi film industry; even in the South, there are several films with spy agents at the centre of the story.

Here are some actors from the South Indian film industry who have played the role of a spy agent:

Akhil Akkineni in Agent: Akhil Akkineni’s last film was Agent, which was directed by Surender Reddy. The film also starred Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya in prominent roles. However, the film didn’t fare well at the box office and was declared a flop.

Nikhil Siddharth in Spy: Nikhil will next be seen in the highly anticipated film, Spy. It is directed by debutant Garry Bh. Recently, the makers released a teaser of the film, and it received a positive response from the audience. It has created immense hype for the film. It was reported that the film is based on the mystery behind the death of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Dhruva Sarja in Martin: Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja will be next seen in the highly anticipated film Martin. It was reported that the actor would play a RAW agent. The newly released teaser for the film has created a lot of hype among the audience.

Prabhas in Project K: Superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film, Project K has been rumoured to be based on the story of a spy who time travels. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Nagarjuna in Ghost: Superstar Nagarjuna played the role of a RAW agent in the film Ghost. The film was directed by Praveen Sattaru and starred Sonal Chauhan as the female protagonist. However, the film didn’t receive a great response and was declared a flop.

Kamal Haasan in Vikram: Superstar Kamal Haasan starred in the hit film Vikram. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan played the role of a former RAW agent. It got a great response from the audience and became a huge hit at the box office.