Akhil Akkineni's Agent OTT Release Postponed: Reports

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent was all set to be released on SonyLIV OTT on May 19. The release date was also officially announced by the OTT platform. But there has been speculation that the OTT release date has been pushed further.

SonyLIV is said to have paid Rs 11 crores for the OTT rights of Agent, a spy action thriller directed by Surender Reddy. The film was released in theatres on April 28 with high hopes, but it did not work at the box office. With a budget of around Rs 80 crore, this film only collected around Rs 12 crore worldwide in its first week, as per reports.

Agent is a story of Ramakrishna alias Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), a young guy who has wanted to join the Research Analysis Wing (RAW) as an agent since he was a child. The plot of the film revolves around Ramakrishna, who became a special agent with the assistance of Raw Chief Mahadev. This film was unable to entertain the public due to its “monotonous theme" and producers suffered massive losses.

Along with Akhil, the action spy thriller film also stars Mammooty, Dino Morea and Sakshi Vaidya. The film was estimated to have cost Rs 40-50 crores, if not Rs 70-80 crores, and was shot in overseas locations as well as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Manali. Though the story is good as per some critics, the execution and narration gave the film varied reactions for its substance, and hence, let’s now take a look at how much it earned in its first week.

Agent reportedly garnered more than Rs 1 crore on day 6 of the box office. It earned Rs 5.95 crore on day 1, Rs 1.6 crore on day 2, Rs 0.88 crore on day 3, Rs 0.53 crore on day 4, Rs 0.43 crore on day 5, and Rs 1 crore (roughly) on day 6, totalling Rs 10.55 crore (approximately) in India.