Akhil Akkineni's Agent To Release On OTT With 'Trimmed' Runtime: Reports

Akhil Akkineni’s much-anticipated film Agent was released on April 28 and received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The actor made a remarkable transformation and devoted three years of his life to his first action picture which was directed by Surender Reddy.

Now, the OTT release of Agent is taking an unusual turn of events. Initially, the makers intended to make the film available for streaming beginning in May, however, it was not released on time. Netizens were curious as to why the delay occurred.

As per the latest reports, Surender Reddy himself has been editing some parts of the film and has been adding scenes that were cut from the original version during its theatrical release. SonyLIV has acquired the streaming rights for Agent, as per reports. The movie producers have earned a substantial amount of money from the OTT deal.

It is also reported that the runtime for the film will be trimmed. Fans are hoping that the changes made by the Agent team work well for the film, the reports added. The Agent’s ‘trimmed’ version is expected to be released soon on OTT.