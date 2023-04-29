Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Akhil Akkineni's Mom Amala Reacts To Agent Poor Day 1 BO Collection, Says 'While It Has Its Flaws...'

Amala Akkineni penned a note over the poor box office opening of her son's film Agent.

April 29, 2023

Amala Akkineni comes forward to support son Akhil Akkineni over poor box office opening of Agent.
Akhil Akkineni’s spy action thriller Agent got released earlier this week but the reception so far has been poor from critics and audiences alike. The Surender Reddy’s directorial was also met with netizens trolling the film-maker as well as Akhil Akkineni himself who had spent two years on this film. Owing to that, Amala Akkineni has come forward to show her support by addressing the trolls on her social media timeline.

On Saturday, Amala shared a quote on her Instagram handle that read, “Creativity is especially expressed in the ability to make connections, to make associations, to turn things around and express them in a new way." Along with the picture quote, she also penned a caption that read, “I understand that trolling comes from inner insecurity and needs for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed the film. Though, it had its flaws, if you watch with an open mind you’ll be amazed. I watched it in a power-packed theatre while 50% of the audience among are ladies who are mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons. There were screams when the big action happened. I am sure, his next one will be bigger and better".

In an interview with anchor Suma, Akhil revealed that he had put on 16 kilograms of weight to look perfect for the role. Akhil also revealed that he had suffered multiple injuries during intense workouts for his transformation. He got his ankle injured and there was an issue with the ligament as well. Despite these problems, Akhil said that he continued to finish working on the Agent.

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara. Surender’s last directorial was the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie was a box office success and collected over Rs 240 crores which helped the director make a good impression in the industry.

