Akhil Marar Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, Takes Home Trophy And Rs 50 Lakh Cash

The 14 weeks of fierce competition in Bigg Boss Malayalam finally came to an end on July 2 when the winner of the show–Akhil Marar was awarded the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The host of the show, superstar Mohanlal announced the winner and thanked his viewers for their constant support and love. To everyone’s surprise, Reneesha Rahman was awarded the position of runner-up while Junaiz VP was declared the second runner-up of the show.

The journey of fame for Akhil Marar started in 2021 after he directed the film Oru Tatvika Anurmam. Since the early stage of the show, Marar has been able to win the hearts of the Indians by performing well in games and tasks. During the show, he had a lot of verbal fights with the other contestants and sometimes, it reached fistfights as well.

On July 2, at the grandest stage of the finale, Shiju was the first one to bid farewell to the house in the finale. Now, the remaining contestants of the show were Akhil Mara, Raneesha Rahman, Sobha Vishwanath and Junaiz VP. Shobha got eliminated in the second eviction while Junaiz VP followed her with the third.